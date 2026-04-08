Turkmenistan, South Korea discuss migration cooperation and consular issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of migration and consular affairs, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Commissioner of the Immigration Service of the Republic of Korea Cha Yong Ho and a delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov on April 7.

The Turkmen side put forward a number of proposals aimed at creating favorable conditions for mutual travel of citizens of both countries, as well as ensuring reliable protection of their rights and legitimate interests.

Particular attention was paid to improving the legal and contractual framework governing bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue, noting that its further development meets the interests of both states and corresponds to the high level of bilateral relations.