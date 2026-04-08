Kazakhstan, China discuss political, economic and multilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Assistant Foreign Minister of China Liu Bin (at vice-minister level) discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

During the political consultations in Astana, the sides held discussions on political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, and exchanged views on engagement within multilateral frameworks.

The diplomats reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels, noting the positive momentum in the development of Kazakhstan-China relations across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Special attention was paid to ongoing political reforms in both countries. The parties highlighted the significance of the successful constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan held in March this year, as well as China’s “Two Sessions,” describing them as key milestones in the continued development and modernization of both states.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening trade and economic ties. The sides underlined the need to develop coordinated approaches to advancing industrial and investment cooperation, energy, transit and transport connectivity, and innovation, including expanding Kazakhstan’s non-resource exports to China.

The delegations also exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues, reaffirming the alignment of their positions on key aspects of international stability. They reviewed preparations for upcoming high-level visits and events scheduled for this year.

The parties expressed their commitment to further deepening coordination within international and regional organizations, including the UN, SCO, CICA, as well as the “Central Asia–China” format.

Following the consultations, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, based on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, equality, and mutually beneficial cooperation.