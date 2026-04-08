Turkmen exchange sees slight dip amid decline in light industry
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
A minor decrease in the light industry segment led to a slight drop in overall external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, while other sectors remained unchanged.
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