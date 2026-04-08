Uzbekistan, US discuss expanding portfolio of economic projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Saida Mirziyoyeva and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the expanding portfolio of joint economic projects, Uzbekistan’s Head of the Presidential Administration wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

“We discussed the outcomes of the recent meeting of the U.S.-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council and noted the growing portfolio of economic projects,” she stated.

Mirziyoyeva also expressed gratitude to the Secretary of State for his significant contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the United States launched the U.S.-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, a platform aimed at deepening cooperation between the business communities of both nations.

The agreement to establish the Council was reached during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to the United States from November 4 through 6, 2025, held within the framework of the C5+1 Summit.