Tajikistan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding energy cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan have discussed issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The discussion took place during a working visit to Kazakhstan by Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Manuchehr Safarzoda, who held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sungat Yessimkhanov.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation within the framework of the Central Asian Unified Energy System, the implementation of joint sectoral projects, as well as the exchange of experience in the efficient and sustainable use of energy resources.

They emphasized that strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries could contribute to increasing energy security in the region, ensuring the sustainability of energy systems, and developing the national economies of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue and further expand mutually beneficial cooperation.