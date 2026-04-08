IRENEX spills beans on sale value
The Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) has seen significant trading activity since the start of the Iranian year. Hydrocarbon products dominated sales, accounting for a large portion of the total volume. Additionally, electricity and other transactions contributed to the exchange's overall performance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy