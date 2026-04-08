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Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire announced between U.S. and Iran

Politics Materials 8 April 2026 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire announced between U.S. and Iran

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has issued a statement regarding the ceasefire declared between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports via the ministry.

"We welcome the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We highly appreciate the efforts of all parties that mediated the achievement of this ceasefire.

We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as to establishing lasting peace and stability.

We call on the parties to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust.

Azerbaijan remains ready to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region," the statement reads.

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