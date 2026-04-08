Azerbaijan's active VAT payer count rises by April 2026
As of April 1, 2026, Azerbaijan saw an increase in active VAT payers. The total number of active taxpayers and economic entities also grew. These trends highlight positive changes in the country’s tax system.
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