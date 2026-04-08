ITOCHU steps up investment in AICHI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. ITOCHU Corporation has announced its decision to acquire additional shares in AICHI CORPORATION, an equity-method affiliate, in a move aimed at strengthening collaboration and accelerating growth, Trend reports via the company.

AICHI CORPORATION commands roughly 70 percent of Japan’s truck-mounted aerial work platform market and is widely regarded as a key industry player supporting the development of social infrastructure through its products and services.

Since forming a capital alliance in May 2025, ITOCHU and AICHI have built a strong partnership, advancing joint initiatives to drive sustainable growth. These include enhancing domestic value chains across finance, after-sales services, and used vehicle sales, alongside expanding into overseas markets. The companies report that synergies from these efforts have already begun to materialize.

Through the latest share acquisition, ITOCHU aims to deepen its cooperation with AICHI, further unlocking synergies within the group and supporting the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

The move aligns with ITOCHU’s management policy, “The Brand-new Deal: Profit opportunities are shifting downstream,” which focuses on building a more market-oriented business model and capturing value across extended segments of the supply chain.