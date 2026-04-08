Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant continues its normal operations
Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant continues to operate safely and normally, officials say, despite four reported attacks between late February and early April. The plant has generated over 78 billion kWh of electricity in 12 years, preventing millions of tons of emissions.
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