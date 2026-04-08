Open an additional business account in just 1 minute – no video call required!

Yelo Bank has further accelerated processes for its resident corporate clients. By enhancing its digital services, the bank now offers existing customers the ability to open an additional business account fully online and at high speed via Internet Banking.



Thanks to this new feature, the process is entirely digital and takes only 1 minute to complete. Corporate clients no longer need to spend time visiting the bank or undergoing video identification. This service is completely free of charge for customers looking to open an additional business account.



This innovation allows business owners to manage their banking operations from anywhere without interrupting their daily activities. Clients can activate their new accounts with just a few clicks on the Internet Banking platform and start transactions immediately.



To use the service: https://ylb.az/ibank.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!