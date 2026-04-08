Iran tallies governmental debt payment to public and private health insurance centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Iranian government paid more than 120 trillion rials (about $90.7 million) in debt to public and private medical centers for the financial support for health insurance in the past Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), Chairman of the Iranian Health Insurance Organization, Mohammad Mehdi Nasehi, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, during the war, public and private medical centers provided services in full coordination.

Nasehi said that approximately half of the country's population is covered by health insurance. The Health Insurance Organization is taking steps to financially support public and private medical centers.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.