Iran and Russia set to develop agricultural trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Trade and exchanges of agricultural products between Iran and Russia will be developed through the cooperation of businessmen, banks, and the financial sector, Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri said in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Oksana Lut, Trend reports.

According to him, the latest situation in agricultural trade between the two countries was examined in connection with the war in the region, and the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and ensuring food security was noted.

Nouri noted that despite the military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, Iran continued the process of producing essential products within the country, and protected the food security of its citizens by developing foreign trade with its northern neighbors.

The Iranian minister pointed out that plant and livestock quarantine stations have been established between Iran and Russia in connection with the development of trade and transit of agricultural and livestock products.

In the conversation, Lut also condemned the U.S. and Israeli military attacks against Iran and said that Iran has taken effective steps to ensure the food security and food security of its citizens. Russia, as a trading partner, will stand by Iran in ensuring food security.

Lut added that appropriate cooperation has been formed between the private sectors of Iran and Russia, and this process will develop further with the support of the governments.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.

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