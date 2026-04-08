Kyrgyzstan outlines major investment in water resources management
Photo: The State Council Information Office of China
Sustained public investment in irrigation infrastructure signals the government’s focus on boosting agricultural productivity and mitigating water-related risks in a climate-sensitive economy.
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