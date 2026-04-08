PASHA Bank Business mobile app updated

PASHA Bank has launched an updated version of its mobile application designed for business customers.

The app offers products such as “My Tariff,” “Payment via Link,” and “Online Business Loan.” Key operations are consolidated on a single screen, enabling faster and more convenient execution of payments, currency exchange, account statements, and card management.

The application further enhances user experience through customization options (dark/light mode and color selection), live support with request tracking, and a guest mode that allows usage without registration.

PASHA Bank continues to advance its digital solutions, providing business clients with more flexible and efficient services. The Bank offers a broad portfolio of services in investment banking, trade finance, and asset management for corporate, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

It is worth noting that in 2026, the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed PAŞA Bank’s credit rating at “BB-/B” with a “Positive” outlook. The Bank was also named “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026 by International Investor Magazine. In 2024–2025, it received multiple international awards from Euromoney, Global Finance, and Stevie Awards, including the “Gold Stevie” for “Company of the Year,” becoming the first bank in Azerbaijan to receive this distinction.