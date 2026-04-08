Iran sheds light on proposals submitted to U.S. for peace talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Iran has released a 10-point proposal it submitted to the U.S. side to end the war, the statement of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says, Trend reports.

The statement notes that these proposals were accepted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The proposed conditions include a complete cessation of attacks on Iran, the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the region and a ban on any attacks on Iran from bases, the creation of conditions for limited passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks under a protocol agreement with Iranian oversight, the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions against Iran and UN resolutions, compensation for damages to Iran through the creation of investment and financial funds, U.S. recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium and the commencement of negotiations on enrichment levels, a cessation of attacks on Iran’s allied groups in the region, as well as the repeal of all UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions against Iran.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.