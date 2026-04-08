Tajikistan and Russia discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. Tajikistan and Russia discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Dushanbe Semyon Grigoryev, on April 7, 2026.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and explored opportunities to expand cooperation at international organizations.

Particular attention was given to the prospects for joint initiatives and collaboration within multilateral forums.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Russia maintain long-standing political and economic relations, encompassing areas such as trade, investment, security, and energy cooperation.

Meanwhile, collaboration within international organizations allows both nations to coordinate positions on regional and global issues, while supporting the implementation of joint economic projects and strengthening diplomatic ties.