Central Bank of Azerbaijan fines Modenis LLC for grave violations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has fined Modenis LLC and its official, Trend reports via the CBA.

Following an on-site inspection carried out by the CBA between June 4 and July 18, 2025, several violations of legislation related to the prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism were identified.

As a result of these violations, Modenis LLC, as a legal entity, was fined 50,000 manat (approximately $29,400) under Articles 598.1.1 and 598.1.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Furthermore, an official of the company was individually penalized with an administrative fine of 10,000 manat (approximately $5,900), also in accordance with the aforementioned legal provisions.