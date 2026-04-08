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Central Bank of Azerbaijan fines Modenis LLC for grave violations

Economy Materials 8 April 2026 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan fines Modenis LLC for grave violations

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has fined Modenis LLC and its official, Trend reports via the CBA.

Following an on-site inspection carried out by the CBA between June 4 and July 18, 2025, several violations of legislation related to the prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism were identified.

As a result of these violations, Modenis LLC, as a legal entity, was fined 50,000 manat (approximately $29,400) under Articles 598.1.1 and 598.1.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Furthermore, an official of the company was individually penalized with an administrative fine of 10,000 manat (approximately $5,900), also in accordance with the aforementioned legal provisions.

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