UAE declares victory in Middle East conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The UAE has declared victory in the war in the Middle East, along with the U.S. and Iran, Anwar Gargash, Advisor to the President of the UAE, said on the social network, Trend reports.

"The UAE has truly won the war we tried to prevent. We have shown perseverance through heroic national defense; this defense has protected our sovereignty, dignity, and achievements from treacherous attacks. Today, we are moving forward to manage a complex regional agenda, with greater influence, a deeper understanding of the situation, and the ability to shape the future. Our strength, endurance, and steadfastness have only strengthened the UAE's model of recovery," he noted.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.