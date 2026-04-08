President of Kazakhstan prepares for strategic visit to South Korea

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol has invited Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Seoul, including to participate in the first Republic of Korea – Central Asia Summit scheduled for September this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The invitation was conveyed by Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, during a meeting with President Tokayev in Astana.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gratefully accepted the invitation of the South Korean leader and expressed confidence that the upcoming high-level talks will significantly boost cooperation between the two countries, as well as strengthen interaction within the Central Asia - Republic of Korea format,” the information says.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners and praised the positive dynamics of bilateral engagement.

The President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to consolidating and expanding the strategic partnership with Seoul.

Kang Hoon-sik noted that the country attaches great importance to elevating bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level through enhanced trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as the implementation of joint projects across various sectors.

The discussion covered a wide range of bilateral issues, including prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy and transport-logistics sectors amid current global market challenges.