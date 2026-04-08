Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss new opportunities in media partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. On April 8, the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA) held a meeting with a delegation led by Rustam Ali, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Media Development Agency.

At the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, noted the successful development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of expanding partnership in the media sector.

He noted that in this regard, particular importance is attached to the application of best practices, strengthening joint activities in the field of media literacy and combating disinformation, maintaining the quality and reliability of the information environment, as well as establishing flexible and effective mechanisms that meet contemporary challenges.

Rustam Ali, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, highlighted the importance of organizing the exchange of experience between relevant agencies and media organizations, implementing joint projects, and combating the spread of fake and unreliable information. An exchange of views took place on expanding cooperation, strengthening information security, and ensuring sustainable development in the media environment.

Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alisher Suleimenov, stated that coordinated efforts and joint initiatives in the media sector in the age of digitalization contribute to the creation of a more stable and secure information environment. He also highlighted the importance of building mutual trust and establishing common communication platforms.