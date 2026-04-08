Azerbaijan and Gambia hold debut political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The first meeting of political consultations between Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad was held in Banjul, Gambia, a source in the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

A courtesy call was held by the delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev with the Chief of Staff to the President of Gambia, Alieu Loum.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gambia, built on mutual respect and solidarity, highlighted the importance of strengthening existing cooperation relations in areas of mutual interest for both countries, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation.

The parties emphasized that the first meeting of political consultations is an important platform for strengthening diplomatic relations and exploring new cooperation opportunities.

Later, the first meeting of the political consultations was held, co-chaired by Rafiyev and the First Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Head of the Ministry's Diplomatic Services, Lang Yabou.

The consultations emphasized the importance of more effective use of existing opportunities for the development of bilateral relations, especially taking appropriate steps in the areas of cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, education, tourism, energy, and combating climate change.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's contributions to the development of human capital in Gambia and successfully implemented projects in the humanitarian field were welcomed, and interest in continuing activities in this direction was expressed.

The parties highly appreciated the existing cooperative relations in multilateral platforms, especially within the framework of the UN, OIC, and the SCO, and touched upon the need to further expand relations in this direction.

On the same day, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the Mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe. The meeting discussed issues related to the World Urban Forum to be hosted by Azerbaijan and possible areas of cooperation in the humanitarian field.

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