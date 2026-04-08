Azerbaijani and Kazakh foreign ministers discuss Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev have discussed the Middle Corridor during the one-on-one meeting, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The meeting also discussed the main directions of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan strategic partnership, and emphasized the importance of high-level political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and strengthening connectivity within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - Middle Corridor.

Besides, the meeting involved an exchange of views on regional and international security issues, and noted the importance of joint efforts to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

Commitment to further deepening bilateral relations, as well as strengthening cooperation within regional and international organizations, was reaffirmed.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.