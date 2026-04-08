Bitcoin surpasses $71K at cryptocurrency marketplace
The latest cryptocurrency market prices show notable gains, with Bitcoin reaching $71,700, reflecting a 4.49% increase in the last 24 hours. Ethereum also saw a rise, climbing 6.48% to $2,241 during the same period.
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