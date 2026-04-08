Turkmenistan, South Korea hold consular consultations in Seoul

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea held consular consultations in Seoul on April 8, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Korean side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy Lim Sang-woo.

During the consultations, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and exchanged views on expanding interaction between the consular services of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to enhancing and updating the legal and contractual framework governing cooperation in this area.

The parties also emphasized the importance of holding regular consultations to further intensify cooperation and exchange best practices.

Earlier, on April 7, a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmed Gurbanov met with Commissioner of the Immigration Service of the Republic of Korea Cha Yong Ho to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of migration and consular affairs.