Iran releases data on medical personnel losses following airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Over the past 40 days, military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran have resulted in the deaths of 26 medical workers and left 118 others injured, the statement of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education says, Trend reports.

The statement further detailed significant damage to health infrastructure, with 226 health centers, 55 emergency centers, 49 medical stations, and 41 ambulances being impacted. Additionally, eight hospitals were evacuated due to the ongoing attacks.

The airstrikes also caused extensive harm to civilians, particularly adolescents and women. A total of 220 adolescents under the age of 18, including 18 infants under five years old, lost their lives, while 1,997 adolescents, including 70 infants under two years old, sustained injuries. Furthermore, 257 women were killed, and 4,989 women were injured during this period.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.