Türkiye’s company eyes vegetable oil extraction plant project in northern Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. Türkiye-based company Tiryaki Agro plans to participate in the construction of an oil extraction plant in Kazakhstan’s North Kazakhstan region, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The company intends to establish production of vegetable oils within the Qyzyljar special economic zone.

The project envisages the construction of a modern oil extraction plant with a capacity of up to 450,000 tons of finished products per year. The facility is expected to become the largest in Central Asia and play a key role in boosting agricultural processing in the region.

The plant will produce sunflower, rapeseed, and flaxseed oil, with a daily processing capacity of up to 1,500 tons of raw materials.

The choice of the region is driven by its strong raw material base, including the production of sunflower, rapeseed, and flax, as well as its advantageous geographic location, ensuring efficient logistics and access to key markets.