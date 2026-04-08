Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore new frontiers for military collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Pursuant to the bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, a Kazakh delegation has paid an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The guests first visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they honored the Heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, laying flowers as a mark of reverence.

At the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Agil Gurbanov held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Digitalization Darkhan Akhmediyev, and the delegation led by him.

The meeting featured a comprehensive exchange of views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in military, military-technical, and military educational fields, and a number of other issues of common interest.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Main Operational Department, the Main Department of Communications and Information Technologies, as well as the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, where they were briefed on the conditions established and the scope of ongoing service activities.

The Kazakh guests also visited Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum operating under the National Defense University, as well as the Main Department for Personnel, where they were briefed on the Personnel Electronic Information System.

Within the framework of the visit to the Cybersecurity Center and a military unit of the Ministry of Defense, the delegation is scheduled to be introduced to the activities on cybersecurity of modern weapons systems and information technology assets in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, the application of modern communication technologies, and AI-based cyber defense capabilities against cyber threats.

During the familiarization visits to the relevant bodies of the Ministry, briefings were provided on the organizational structure and areas of activity of the units.

It is worth mentioning that the main purpose of the visit by the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan is to exchange experience in the field of army development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel