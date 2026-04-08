Azerbaijan sees growth in national currency deposits, decline in foreign currency holdings
The data reflects a notable increase in national currency deposits, while foreign currency deposits experienced a decline, indicating a shift in depositor preferences and trends within Azerbaijan's banking sector.
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