EIA unveils forecast on global Brent crude oil price dynamics through 2027
Photo: EIA
Brent crude oil prices peaked in March and are expected to rise further in mid-2026 before gradually declining. The outlook is shaped by ongoing production disruptions and the uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict. Prices are projected to decrease over the following years.
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