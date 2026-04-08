Caucasus Muslims Board slams U.S. report on religious freedom in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Caucasus Muslims’ Board has condemned the report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), concerning the religious situation in Azerbaijan in 2025, Trend reports via the board.

In the statement of the leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan, representatives of the religious communities living in the country expressed their serious concern and deep regret over the ungrounded claims in the mentioned report.

"Given real-life circumstances, we categorically reject the assessment of the report. The report includes baseless allegations against Azerbaijan, purported violations of religious freedom and exertion of pressure on religious communities, reflecting the biased stance of lobbying by certain groups. This does not correspond to the realities on the ground and, on the contrary, fails to acknowledge significant efforts of our country to promote religious tolerance domestically and globally.

The statement also expressed special regret that the USCIRF’s report misrepresents Azerbaijan’s efforts to repair and restore all historical and cultural sites, without distinction, in its liberated Karabagh and East Zangezur regions.

"These restoration projects are underway, engaging experienced specialists and architects, with due consideration given to preserving the characteristics of all cultural and religious heritage.

In light of all examples outlined above, we expect the USCIRF to reconsider its approach toward Azerbaijan, objectively reflecting the situation in our country, based on existing facts and realities, recognizing our country’s contributions to tolerance and acknowledging its efforts towards the preservation of interreligious and interfaith dialogue.

We hope that the necessary measures will be taken to rectify the injustice being demonstrated toward Azerbaijan through enlisting it in the Special Watch List, which is absolutely unwarranted and unsubstantiated," the statement added.