Azerbaijan approves composition of TABIB Supervisory Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The composition of the Supervisory Board of the public legal entity “Management Union of Medical Territorial Units” has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the following composition of the Supervisory Board of the state-legal entity “Management Union of Medical Territorial Units” has been approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic Issues

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Trade Union of Healthcare Workers.