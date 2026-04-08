Tajikistan, Austria explore opportunities for strengthening diplomatic ties

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. Tajikistan and Austria discussed the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral relations, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The discussions took place on April 8, 2026, during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Farrukh Hamralizoda, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Tajikistan (with residence in Astana), Andrea Bacher.

Particular attention during the meeting was given to the development of cooperation in the political, economic, and trade spheres, as well as interaction in the fields of education and healthcare.

Furthermore, the parties considered issues of coordination within international organizations and exchanged views on other areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Austria maintain constructive diplomatic relations, with cooperation gradually expanding in areas such as trade, development assistance, education, and institutional exchange, alongside engagement within multilateral frameworks.