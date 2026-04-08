Russian PM to visit Turkmenistan for CIS Heads of Government meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Turkmenistan on May 22, 2026 to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The primary purpose of Mishustin’s visit is to take part in the CIS Heads of Government meeting, which will be held in Ashgabat and will focus on economic cooperation and coordination among member states.

Preparations for the meeting are in their final stage. A protocol on organizing the event was previously signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan by Deputy Foreign Minister Serdar Muhammetdurdiyev and CIS Deputy Secretary General Denis Trefilov.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.