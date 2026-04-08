Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Culture and Information and Chairman of International Information Committee of Kazakh Foreign Ministry visit Trend News Agency office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A meeting with a delegation from Kazakhstan was held at the Trend News Agency headquarters on April 7, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Director of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov and Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, MP Sevil Mikayilova.

The Kazakh delegation was represented by Rustam Ali, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Zhetybayev, Chairman of the International Information Committee of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry, and Temirlan Bakhytzhan, attaché of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The meeting featured a thorough exchange of views on the development of the media in today’s world. Representatives of Trend News Agency provided their Kazakhstani colleagues with detailed information about the agency’s activities and ongoing projects.

The guests, in turn, shared information about media policy and initiatives in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties stressed the importance of mutual support between Azerbaijani and Kazakhstani media in the international information space, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening the information partnership between the two countries.

Following the discussion, a decision was made to continue active cooperation, including the possibility of implementing joint projects in the future.