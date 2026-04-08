BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. Kyrgyzstan and Oman introduce visa-free regime for diplomats, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The President of the Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, has signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Mutual Exemption from Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Special, and Service Passports, signed on September 25, 2025, in New York City.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic on March 12, 2026.

The purpose of the law is to complete the domestic procedures required for the Kyrgyzstan to bring into force the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, signed on September 25, 2025, in New York City (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement").

The Agreement provides that citizens holding diplomatic and service passports of the Kyrgyzstan, and citizens holding diplomatic, service, and special passports of the Sultanate of Oman, shall be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit within the territories of the contracting states for a period not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period.

The ratification of the Agreement will create favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and will simplify the movement of citizens holding diplomatic, service, and special passports within the territories of the contracting states.