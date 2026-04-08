Azerbaijan, Serbia explore new paths for economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia was discussed, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

''Together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we held a meeting with Dubravka Đedović, Minister of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia. During the meeting, we highlighted the strategic partnership between our countries and the positive dynamics in the development of economic relations.

We also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, green technologies, infrastructure, industry, and investment, including work carried out within the framework of cooperation with SOCAR and potential joint projects,'' the publication reads.

According to the State Statistical Committee, 34.7 million cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) were exported from Azerbaijan to Serbia in January of this year, with a total value of $13.2 million. The data indicates that compared to the same period last year, this figure decreased by $3.5 million, or 20.8%, in value, and by 73,000 cubic meters, or 0.2%, in volume.