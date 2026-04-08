Kyrgyzstan, Russia signal deepened strategic partnership ahead of intergovernmental talks

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk in Bishkek to coordinate a major expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The high-level meeting served as a primary briefing for the upcoming session of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission. During the talks, Kasymaliev and Overchuk reviewed a wide range of joint initiatives designed to strengthen the partnership.

Discussions focused on identifying and accelerating priority projects in the economic sector, with both parties emphasizing the need for streamlined trade mechanisms.

Kyrgyzstan and Russia maintain close strategic partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached nearly $4 billion, showing steady growth of more than 25% compared to the previous year (according to various estimates - from $3.2 billion to $3.9 billion). The parties have set a target to increase mutual trade to $5 billion.