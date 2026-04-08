Kazakhstan, Poland discuss energy investment prospects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8, 2026. Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov has discussed investment prospects in the energy sector and coal chemistry with President of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) Andrzej Dycha, Trend reports via the ministry.

The talks focused on opportunities to attract Polish capital into Kazakhstan’s energy projects and expand bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Particular attention was paid to PAIH’s role as a key state institution supporting investors and exporters through a “one-stop-shop” model, offering assistance at all stages of the investment process.

The sides also explored potential cooperation via PAIH’s global network of more than 50 foreign trade offices to identify partners and introduce advanced technological solutions into Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure.

In addition, the discussion covered the promotion of Polish technologies and services tailored to the needs of the Kazakh market, as well as facilitating participation of companies in joint business missions and economic forums.

The parties expressed interest in fostering a favorable environment for joint energy projects and strengthening industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland.