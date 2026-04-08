Iran commends Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating peace talks - PM

Sharif expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for
demonstrating wisdom and foresight in accepting Pakistan’s offer to
host peace talks in Islamabad later this week.
He added that President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s
participation in the upcoming negotiations.
"Pakistan remains committed to close cooperation with all
friends and partners to promote peace and stability in the region
and beyond," Sharif emphasized.
On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations
against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s
largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the
attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the
Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s
Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key
figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against
Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan,
Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with
ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.
The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and
maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in
the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.
On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a
temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at
preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating
opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement
was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key
points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to
international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease
attacks and prepare for negotiations.
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