World Bank revises forecasts for Azerbaijan’s real GDP growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The World Bank has revised forecasts for Azerbaijan’s real GDP growth for 2026 and 2027, Trend reports.

In its Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Economic Update, the Bank now expects the country’s real GDP growth at 2 percent for 2026 and 1.8 percent for 2027, up by 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points as compared to the January projection.

The World Bank estimates that Azerbaijan’s real GDP growth was 1.4 percent in 2025.

“In Azerbaijan, the normalization of investment spending due to tighter fiscal policy and a sharp contraction in oil production reduced growth to 1.4 percent in 2025, nearly three times lower than in 2024,” the report reads.

Moreover, the Bank notes that real credit growth eased slightly last year as rapid expansions cooled in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

“Tighter macroprudential measures in some countries, including Azerbaijan and Georgia, and more restrictive monetary policy (as in Kazakhstan and Romania) dampened consumer lending. However, real credit growth doubled in Uzbekistan compared to 2024, boosted by policies encouraging microloans and loans for entrepreneurship,” the report says.