Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service and AmCham hold talks on transfer pricing and VAT registration

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Representatives of the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan held a meeting with members of the Tax and Customs Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Azerbaijan) to discuss transfer pricing and non-resident VAT registration, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the importance of properly establishing and documenting transfer pricing policies. Officials noted that a professional and systematic approach in this area enhances the investment climate, fosters healthy competition, and strengthens the legal and fiscal resilience of business entities.

STS representatives provided detailed explanations of the Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) mechanism, including the opportunities offered by legislation, application procedures, and implementation processes, emphasizing its importance for effectively managing tax risks.

Updates on recent legislative changes regarding the registration of non-resident providers of digital services for VAT purposes were also shared. Participants were informed about the essence of these changes, their application mechanisms, and the practical implications for non-resident taxpayers.

The interactive session allowed AmCham representatives to ask questions, which were addressed with detailed explanations and practical guidance.

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