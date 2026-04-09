Azerbaijan's Baku port records growth in bulk cargo transshipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. In the first quarter of 2026, the Baku Port of Azerbaijan Railways handled 423,124 tons of bulk cargo (urea, sulfur), approximately 46% more than in the same period last year, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways.

Meanwhile, it is reported that in March of this year, the port handled 162,000 tons of bulk cargo. This is 94% more than the figure for March of last year and also represents a record monthly result in terms of the volume of bulk cargo handled.

In addition, 78 vessels docked at the General Cargo Terminal of the Port of Baku in March, which, in turn, is a record figure.

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) is the state-owned rail operator, established in 1880, operating over 2,100 km of active lines, with roughly 60% electrified. Serving as a key regional logistics hub, it connects the North-South and East-West corridors. Key routes include the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line, featuring modern Stadler trains and extensive Karabakh connectivity projects.

The Port of Baku, located in Alat, is a 400-hectare, 15-million-ton capacity hub connecting the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) with Azerbaijan Railways. It handles Ro-Ro, ferry, and container traffic, with expansion plans to reach 25 million tons. Its integration with rail facilitates Eurasia transit.