Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for negotiations — ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

According to him, the visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will focus on negotiations based on a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran.

“Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” the publication reads.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran’s commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.