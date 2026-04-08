EIA projects shifting OPEC+ oil output amid prolonged Middle East disruptions
The report highlights a sharp shift in global oil market dynamics tied to the ongoing Iran conflict. Before the escalation, the EIA said it viewed the market as oversupplied, with inventories rising quickly and prices trending downward.
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