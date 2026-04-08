EIA discloses OECD liquid hydrocarbon production outlook
Oil production in OECD countries is expected to rise in the coming years, with quarterly variations throughout 2026. Non-OECD nations will also see an increase in output. Both regions are projected to maintain higher production levels into 2027.
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