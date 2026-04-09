Bulgaria ratifies agreement on construction and reconstruction of Shusha Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria has decided to ratify the agreement between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on cooperation in the construction and reconstruction of Shusha Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, Trend reports.

The cooperation agreement between the government of Bulgaria and the municipality of Veliko Tarnovo on one side, and the government of Azerbaijan on the other, for the creation and reconstruction of Shusha Park in Veliko Tarnovo, was signed on February 11, 2026, in Sofia by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, and Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. This initiative not only gives new momentum to local-level cooperation but also contributes to the expansion of cultural and educational ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria within the framework of strategic partnership.

It is noted that this initiative, in addition to promoting the rich historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan internationally, will contribute to strengthening the friendship between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.