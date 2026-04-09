Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

Oil&Gas Materials 9 April 2026 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $20.24, or 14.4%, on April 8 from the previous level, coming in at $120.44 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $19.69, or 14.6%, to $114.89 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude receded by $19.88, or 18.2%, to $89.38 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $19.74, or 13.7%, to $124.68 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more