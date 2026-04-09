EIA releases forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Europe
Photo: EIA
The forecasted steady increase in Europe's oil and liquid hydrocarbon production reflects both a stable supply outlook and the region's ongoing reliance on energy sources to meet growing demand through 2027.
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