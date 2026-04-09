EDB points to new shots for hydropower integration in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 9. Hydropower in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan requires further development to enhance power system flexibility, Trend reports, citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the EDB, despite the significant hydropower potential in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, hydroelectric plants in these countries currently only partially perform the role of flexible generation, as their operation is largely determined by seasonal reservoir management linked to irrigation needs.

The bank also notes that expanding the role of hydropower in daily load regulation requires equipment modernization and the development of institutional mechanisms, including the creation of ancillary services markets, coordination of water-energy regimes, and closer integration with neighboring power systems.

EDB experts add that, in the future, part of the existing hydropower capacity—especially with the introduction of energy storage systems—could more flexibly cover peaks and fluctuations in renewable energy generation.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are delving into strategies to boost the adaptability of their hydropower-centric energy frameworks via modernization, enhanced coordination, and alignment with regional electricity markets.